Energean Makes Gas Discovery at Hermes Well Offshore Israel

Oil and gas company Energean said Thursday it had made a commercial gas discovery at the Hermes exploration well in the Mediterranean Sea, offshore Israel.

The Hermes exploration well, located in block 31 offshore Israel, has discovered between 7 and 15 bcm of gas. Energean said Thursday that the Stena IceMax drillship, used for the Hermes well, had been moved to block 12 to drill the Zeus structure.

"Detailed analysis of the data collected by the [Hermes] well is ongoing, with the aim of refining volumetric estimates and potential commerciality for both the discovery and the full area. The Hermes discovery has helped to de-risk the nearby Poseidon and Orpheus structures, which represent attractive potential future appraisal targets to fully assess the potential of the area around block 31," Energean said.

As mentioned, the Stena IceMax has moved to block 12 (Olympus Area) to drill the Zeus structure.

Zeus is estimated to contain 10 -12 bcm of gross prospective unrisked gas resources in the A/B/C sands and will enable Energean to gather additional data to further refine resource estimates across the entire Olympus area, currently estimated to be approximately 58 bcm of unrisked recoverable resources.

Energean has exercised its option to drill a sixth well with Stena Drilling Limited as part of the current drilling campaign. This well is expected to target the Hercules prospect, located on block 23, offshore Israel.