Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Energean Makes Gas Discovery at Hermes Well Offshore Israel

October 6, 2022

Credit ©John Flynn/MarineTraffic.com
Credit ©John Flynn/MarineTraffic.com

Oil and gas company Energean said Thursday it had made a commercial gas discovery at the Hermes exploration well in the Mediterranean Sea, offshore Israel.

The Hermes exploration well, located in block 31 offshore Israel, has discovered between 7 and 15 bcm of gas. Energean said Thursday that the Stena IceMax drillship, used for the Hermes well, had been moved to block 12 to drill the Zeus structure.

"Detailed analysis of the data collected by the [Hermes] well is ongoing, with the aim of refining volumetric estimates and potential commerciality for both the discovery and the full area. The Hermes discovery has helped to de-risk the nearby Poseidon and Orpheus structures, which represent attractive potential future appraisal targets to fully assess the potential of the area around block 31," Energean said.

As mentioned, the Stena IceMax has moved to block 12 (Olympus Area) to drill the Zeus structure. 

Zeus is estimated to contain 10 -12 bcm of gross prospective unrisked gas resources in the A/B/C sands and will enable Energean to gather additional data to further refine resource estimates across the entire Olympus area, currently estimated to be approximately 58 bcm of unrisked recoverable resources.

Energean has exercised its option to drill a sixth well with Stena Drilling Limited as part of the current drilling campaign. This well is expected to target the Hercules prospect, located on block 23, offshore Israel.

Energy Middle East Industry News Activity Discoveries Mediterranean Sea

Related Offshore News

© Pavel Ignatov/AdobeStock

OPEC+ Agrees Deep Oil Production Cuts, Biden Calls It...
QatarEnergy CEO and state minister for energy Saad al-Kaabi - Credit: Qatar Energy (File image)

QatarEnergy to Be the Largest LNG Trader Over Next 5-10...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Heerema Installs Tyra TEG Module in 'Heaviest Offshore...
Offshore
Credit: guteksk7

German Police See State Actor Role in Nord Stream Blasts...
Offshore

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

Carnarvon: 20 Offshore Prospects in Bedout Permits Could Hold More Than 1.5 BOE

Carnarvon: 20 Offshore Prospects in Bedout Permits Could Hold More Than 1.5 BOE

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Valeura Energy Books Jack-up Rig for Wassana Oil Field Drilling

Valeura Energy Books Jack-up Rig for Wassana Oil Field Drilling

Three New Players to Join Qatar Energy's North Field South (NFS) Project

Three New Players to Join Qatar Energy's North Field South (NFS) Project

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine