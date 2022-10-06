PTTEP Taps Technip Energies for FEED at Lang Lebah Gas Plant with CO2 Capture

Thai oil company PTTEP has selcted Technip Energies to perform Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) of the Lang Lebah OnshoreGas Plant 2 (OGP2) project located in Bintulu, Sarawak, in Malaysia.

The FEED contract covers the design of an onshore gas plant including the integrated flow assurance of the native CO2 capture, compression and transportation via pipeline up to the offshore wellhead platform where it will be reinjected.

The gas coming from the Lang Lebah offshore field will be treated before being sent to the Malaysia LNG complex.

According to Technip Energies, the Lang Lebah OGP2 project is one of the key projects of the Sarawak Integrated Sour Gas Evacuation System (SISGES) Development. SISGES is expected to be the catalyst for further development of untapped sour gas resources off the coast of Sarawak.

Lang Lebah field

The Lang Lebah field is located in shallow waters, approximately 90 kilometers offshore Sarawak, covering an area of around 1,870 square kilometers.

PTTEP and its partner Petronas in February 2021 said they'd made a large gas discovery at the Lang Lebah-2 well in the block

Phongsthorn Thavisin, PTTEP CEO at the time, said the drilling result was "the largest-ever gas discovery by PTTEP."

Petronas said that the time that the well had been tested and flowed at 50 million cubic feet of gas per day with a significant amount of gas in place. This was an appraisal drilling to confirm the upside potential and to accelerate the development program.

Back in 2019, Petronas and its partners in Central Luconia Province drilled commercially viable gas discovery through the first exploration well, Lang Lebah-1RDR2.