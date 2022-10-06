Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway Hikes Tax on Oil Industry by NOK 2B in 2023

October 6, 2022

©Michael/AdobeStock
©Michael/AdobeStock

Norway's center-left government said on Thursday it planned to raise taxes on the country's oil and gas industry by 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($191 million) in 2023 by partly reversing an incentive package introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.

The adjustment to the temporary rules follows a surge in oil and gas prices, the government said. 

"When aggregated over the years in which the temporary rules will apply, central government revenues are estimated to increase by 11 billion crowns," Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said in a statement.

Norway, Europe's number one gas supplier and a major global crude producer, pumps around 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, ensuring big financial gains from the spike in energy prices.

The proposal reduces the so-called uplift rate, a special tax deduction, to 12.4% from 17.69%, the finance ministry said.

"With the government's proposal, all profitable investments before special tax will also remain profitable after tax," said Vedum of the rural-oriented Centre Party.

($1 = 10.4670 Norwegian crowns)


 (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Production

Related Offshore News

Credit; Norway Armed Forces

Norway Posts Soldiers at Oil, Gas Plants after Nord Stream...
Jintaek Jung, CEO of SHI(fourth from left) and Trond Bokn, SVP, Director of Project Development(fifth from left) Credit: Samsung Heavy Industries

Samsung Heavy Industries, Equinor Sign Strategic...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Heerema Installs Tyra TEG Module in 'Heaviest Offshore...
Offshore
©Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Petrobras Orders 10th FPSO for Búzios Field
Offshore

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

PTTEP Taps Technip Energies for FEED at Lang Lebah Gas Plant with CO2 Capture

PTTEP Taps Technip Energies for FEED at Lang Lebah Gas Plant with CO2 Capture

Shelf Drilling Wins Contract Extension for Newly Bought Jack-up Rig

Shelf Drilling Wins Contract Extension for Newly Bought Jack-up Rig

Petrobras Hires Radix for Well Engineering and Subsea Engineering Work

Petrobras Hires Radix for Well Engineering and Subsea Engineering Work

Norway Hikes Tax on Oil Industry by NOK 2B in 2023

Norway Hikes Tax on Oil Industry by NOK 2B in 2023

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine