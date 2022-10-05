Lamprell, IMI Load Out Second Newbuild Jack-up Rig

Offshore energy engineering and construction services firm Lamprell and International Maritime Industries (IMI) on Tuesday announced the completion of the load-out and float-off of the second jackup drilling unit being constructed for IMI.

The new rig will now undergo mechanical completion and commissioning before being transferred to IMI’s yard in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia, for final commissioning before local deployment. This follows the successful load-out and float-off of the first rig in May this year.

The two rigs are based on the Super 116E (enhanced) class design and feature high-spec offshore drilling technology. The rig offers accommodation for up to 120 people.

Abdullah Al Ahmari, CEO of IMI, said: “Reaching this milestone marks the culmination of a key phase in our project with long-term partner, Lamprell, which is supporting IMI’s growth and development through technical knowledge transfer during the construction of the two state-of-the-art drilling units. We are thankful to Lamprell for contributing to the improvement of our construction capacity and are proud of our employees for their continued hard work and support on the project. Together, we are collaborating to drive forward the development of the local maritime industry here in Saudi Arabia.”

Christopher McDonald, CEO of Lamprell, said: “We are proud to reach this key milestone for the second rig that we are constructing for our client, IMI. This has been achieved as a result of the dedication and commitment of both project teams and in spite of various challenges including notably COVID.

"We have also been pleased to welcome IMI employees into our facility as they have had the opportunity to acquire detailed, technical knowledge from our first-class experts; this continuing, close collaboration will help to ensure that we build on a deepening relationship and to complete both rig projects successfully in the coming months.”

IMI, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, Bahri, Lamprell, and HHI, has been described as the largest shipyard in the MENA region at nearly 12 million square meters.

It provides new build and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for commercial vessels, including VLCCs, bulk carriers, offshore support vessels, and offshore jackup rigs.