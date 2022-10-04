Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Geoquip Names Turner CEO

October 4, 2022

Geotechnical data acquisition company Geoquip Marine appointed Richard Turner as its new Chief Executive Officer with former CEO Stewart Higginson moving to the role of Executive Chairperson. Existing Chairperson, Peter Østergaard Nielsen will remain on the Geoquip Marine board as a Non-Executive Director.

Turner has considerable experience as a CEO and specifically of the offshore energy sector. He joins Geoquip Marine from British Engines, where he was also CEO. Prior to this Richard served as President and CEO of JDR Cable Systems. Before joining JDR Richard was Vice President of Global Manufacturing at Technip Umbilical Systems.

