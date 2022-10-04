Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Proactive Ship Hull Cleaning: Bellona and Armach Partner Up

October 4, 2022

Armach Robotics' Hull Cleanier - Credit: Armach Robotics
Armach Robotics' Hull Cleanier - Credit: Armach Robotics

"Biofouling is a global problem, and to solve a global problem we need to collaborate globally. This collaboration aims to accelerate the uptake of proactive hull cleaning, as well as to understand the limits and risks with such solutions, say CEO of Bellona, Hallstein Havåg and VP Growth and Strategy at Armach Robotics, Rob Howard.

The build-up of marine life on ships’ hulls – biofouling – is an age-old problem for the environment, for ship operators, and for the international shipping industry. The problem is significant, increasing emission pollution and spreading invasive species across continents. VP Growth and Strategy at Armach Robotics, Rob Howard - Credit: ArmachFouling slows the affected ship and can increase its fuel consumption by as much as 40%, boosting already high CO₂ emissions. Better biofouling management of the global shipping fleet is associated with considerable economic and environmental benefits.

“Armach is dedicated to leading the industry with its cutting-edge technological solutions for hull efficiency and proactive ship maintenance, so we feel our work with Bellona and others is crucial to informing and guiding an industry that is faced with rapid change around ship efficiency in the very near future with EEXI and CII regulations taking effect in 2023”, says Rob Howard, VP Armach Robotics.

Armach and Bellona, in coordination with the Clean Hull Initiative, a consortium of industry stakeholders led by Jotun, will work together towards the common goal to improve the facilitation of proactive hull cleaning around the globe, having the understanding of the limits and risks of such solutions. The aim is to raise awareness and understanding among decision-makers in policy and the shipping business, the companie say.CEO of Bellona, Hallstein Havåg - Nils Bøhmer (via Saltwater Stone Press Release)“Proactive hull cleaning has great potential to reduce the environmental footprint caused by international shipping. Bellona is working towards increasing international awareness and setting common standards, and our collaboration with Armach will only strengthen our ability to create a positive impact for climate and our environment," says Bellona's Hallstein Havåg.

Vehicle News Subsea Hull Cleaning Antifouling Robots

Related Offshore News

Credit: Shearwater

Petrobras Taps Shearwater for Large OBN Survey Offshore...
©cdag /MarineTraffic.com

DOF Subsea Nets U.S. Gulf of Mexico Work


Trending Offshore News

Credit; Norway Armed Forces

Norway Posts Soldiers at Oil, Gas Plants after Nord Stream...
Offshore
Gumusut Kakap - Credit:Ika Prasetyawan

Shell to Invest in Second Offshore Oil, Gas Project in a...
Industry News

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

Gazelle Wind Power Appoints CTO

Gazelle Wind Power Appoints CTO

Proactive Ship Hull Cleaning: Bellona and Armach Partner Up

Proactive Ship Hull Cleaning: Bellona and Armach Partner Up

Drones Seen Near North Sea Gas Field, Danish Police Say

Drones Seen Near North Sea Gas Field, Danish Police Say

Sval Energi Completes $1.3B NCS Acquisitions

Sval Energi Completes $1.3B NCS Acquisitions

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine