Petrobras Taps Shearwater for Large OBN Survey Offshore Brazil

October 3, 2022

Credit: Shearwater
Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS said Monday it had won a contract in Brazil for a large deepwater ocean bottom node (OBN) survey.

The company will conduct the survey over the Petrobras-operated Grand Iara Project, involving the Berbigão, Sururu, and Shared Reservoir of Atapu, in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The project is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2023 and is expected to last around six months. 

The node deployment area covers a total of 1,309 sqkm, using nodes deployed by ROV, and Shearwater’s 3x2 six-string omni-directional triple source.

“This is a significant contract and a solid addition to our backlog for the first half of 2023, confirming our leadership in the fast-growing deepwater OBN segment of the marine seismic industry. We are very pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Petrobras and to support them with another large deepwater OBN project,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Financial details were not disclosed.


Energy Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity South America Seismic Seabed OBN

