Hyprops Nigeria Opts for Saab Seaeye Falcon ROV

Hyprops Nigeria Limited has chosen the Saab Seaeye Falcon as the best robotic vehicle resource for increasing its long-term footprint in Nigeria.

“Our current customers demand the Falcon as a trusted, easy-to-use resource,” says Hyprops, adding: “The Falcon has proven over the years to be capable and versatile, with a lightweight and portable construction that gives us the ability to perform diverse and difficult-to-access subsea operations.”

Incorporated in 1997, Hyprops provides services to the Nigerian offshore oil and gas sector and adding the Falcon as their resource is in keeping with the Federal Government’s initiative to increase indigenous participation in the sector.

Saab Seaeye Falcon - Credit: Saab Seaeye

Hyprops describes the benefits expected from their Falcon: Depth options ranging from 300m to 1000m; iCON™ intelligent control system allowing the option of customization of the vehicle and giving the pilot total control; Easy access to spares and a choice of tools and accessories; Open frame construction allowing ease of fitting various sensors and tooling to meet client requirements; Five-function manipulator arm, wire cutter and brushes enabling light work intervention.

Hyprops says that the Falcon will give it the ability to meet the constant and vital need to inspect pipelines, flowlines, risers, vessels and platforms in both shallow and deep-water projects.

"Already the world’s top selling robot of its class, the Saab Seaeye Falcon’s success comes from being an easy-to-use, metre-sized, intelligent, powerful, five-thruster-strong, highly manoeuvrable, multi-tasking, robot with a reliability record covering over a million hours underwater," Saab Seaeye said.

Hyprops will deploy the Falcon on subsea inspection, survey, light-intervention and maintenance services for current and future projects in the Nigerian market where their clients include international and indigenous oil companies.



