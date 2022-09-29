Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Hyprops Nigeria Opts for Saab Seaeye Falcon ROV

September 29, 2022

Credit; Hyprops
Credit; Hyprops

Hyprops Nigeria Limited has chosen the Saab Seaeye Falcon as the best robotic vehicle resource for increasing its long-term footprint in Nigeria.

“Our current customers demand the Falcon as a trusted, easy-to-use resource,” says Hyprops, adding: “The Falcon has proven over the years to be capable and versatile, with a lightweight and portable construction that gives us the ability to perform diverse and difficult-to-access subsea operations.”

Incorporated in 1997, Hyprops provides services to the Nigerian offshore oil and gas sector and adding the Falcon as their resource is in keeping with the Federal Government’s initiative to increase indigenous participation in the sector.  

Saab Seaeye Falcon  - Credit: Saab Seaeye

Hyprops describes the benefits expected from their Falcon: Depth options ranging from 300m to 1000m; iCON™ intelligent control system allowing the option of customization of the vehicle and giving the pilot total control; Easy access to spares and a choice of tools and accessories; Open frame construction allowing ease of fitting various sensors and tooling to meet client requirements; Five-function manipulator arm, wire cutter and brushes enabling light work intervention.

Hyprops says that the Falcon will give it the ability to meet the constant and vital need to inspect pipelines, flowlines, risers, vessels and platforms in both shallow and deep-water projects.  

"Already the world’s top selling robot of its class, the Saab Seaeye Falcon’s success comes from being an easy-to-use, metre-sized, intelligent, powerful, five-thruster-strong, highly manoeuvrable, multi-tasking, robot with a reliability record covering over a million hours underwater," Saab Seaeye said.

Hyprops will deploy the Falcon on subsea inspection, survey, light-intervention and maintenance services for current and future projects in the Nigerian market where their clients include international and indigenous oil companies.

Vehicle News Subsea Africa ROV

Related Offshore News

Credit: Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Wants to Fit Unmanned...
Credit: TenneT

Tennet to Launch Tender for Offshore Cables in North Sea


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Danish Ministry of Defence)

What is Known About the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Leaks?
Offshore
Credit: dragancfm/AdobeStock

Nord Stream Operator Says Three Offshore Gas Pipelines...
Energy

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

Siemens Gamesa to Slash 2,900 Jobs as Part of Its Turnaround

Siemens Gamesa to Slash 2,900 Jobs as Part of Its Turnaround

Nord Stream 'Sabotage' Likely to be a State-sponsored Act, Russia says

Nord Stream 'Sabotage' Likely to be a State-sponsored Act, Russia says

BP Restarts Output at Na Kika, Thunder Horse Platforms after Storm Ian

BP Restarts Output at Na Kika, Thunder Horse Platforms after Storm Ian

Maersk Training, NaMICPA to Set Up GWO Training Center in Nagasaki

Maersk Training, NaMICPA to Set Up GWO Training Center in Nagasaki

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine