CBO Taps Wärtsilä for Offshore Vessel Fleet Decarbonization

Finland-based marine enginer maker and maritime technology provider Wärtsilä and Brazil-based offshore vessel owner Companhia Brasileira de Offshore (CBO) have signed an agreement for decarbonisation modelling.

The objective is to support and accelerate CBO´s journey towards decarbonised operations for its fleet of offshore support vessels, which is one of the largest in its segment in Brazil, Wärtsilä said.

"The advanced Wärtsilä platform utilizes a vast bank of vessel data and machine learning algorithms, and is supported by the company’s extensive in-house experience in systems modelling," Wärtsilä added.

According to Wärtsilä, detailed analysis will be made of the potential benefits to CBO of both short- and long-term solutions, including digitisation, energy efficiency and energy saving devices, hybridisation, and future alternative marine fuels, with a particular focus on the viability of ethanol fuel. The intention is to have a complete report finalised before the end of this year.

“CBO is strongly committed to establishing a leadership position in minimizing the environmental impacts caused by shipping. Decarbonising our operations is, therefore, a priority, as is safety, which is why we are taking advantage of Wärtsilä's expertise and competence to define the fastest and most cost-effective solutions to achieve these goals,” explains Marcelo Martins, CBO's Technical and Commercial Director.

"We are very proud to be able to extend our close partnership with CBO through this decarbonisation agreement. We will work together to evaluate all possible solutions, taking into account their pros and cons, to find the most environmentally friendly and commercially viable alternatives for the fleet," says Hanno Schoonman, Wärtsilä Sales Director for the Americas.



