SPE Offshore Europe Celebrates 50th Anniversary

September 28, 2022

Credit: SPE Offshore Europe 2023

SPE Offshore Europe 2023 celebrates 50 years since the first edition was held in 1973 at Aberdeen University. The theme of the milestone event, being held at P&J Live, Aberdeen, from 5-8 September 2023, is ‘Accelerating the transition to a better energy future.'

The 2023 event has four key pillars: energy security, energy transition, future talent, and innovative technology, around which the content and features, including show floor theatres, will be based.

The conference and executive committee will be chaired by 2022 SPE President, Kamel Ben-Naceur

Ben-Naceur has more than 35 years of global energy industry experience, having held positions including chief economist at ADNOC (UAE’s national energy company), director for sustainability, technology, and outlook at the International Energy Agency (IEA), and a number of senior roles at Schlumberger. 

He is currently CEO of Nomadia Energy Consulting where he advises on sustainable energy policies and global and regional energy economics and outlooks.

The organizers said that the call for papers for the technical program is now open with abstracts invited for submission under oil & gas, digital, and net zero topics by 13 February 2023.

“SPE Offshore Europe 2023 is a unique platform to showcase the latest technical views and developments within the industry. With the overarching theme of ‘Accelerating the transition to a better energy future’, the event aims to deliver a contemporary yet balanced technical program, covering new areas of interest as well as making time for more long-established topics.  We anticipate exciting discussion and debate as the industry steps up to the energy transition challenge,” said Ben-Naceur.

Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director – Energy & Marine at RX (Reed Exhibitions), co-organizer with the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) said: “SPE Offshore Europe has been championing North Sea leadership, technology and innovation for 50 years. The event continues to evolve alongside industry and our changing world, and the 2023 show promises an impactful conference and show floor reflecting the topics and technology that are motivating the industry as it transitions to a sustainable energy future. September 2023 will be a celebration of 50 years of Offshore Europe in Aberdeen and we look forward to sharing plans over the coming months.”
 

Europe Events


