Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Returned to Quayside after Drifting Off Due to Typhoon

September 27, 2022

Tortue Ahmeyim illustration - Credit: BP
Oil and gas company Kosmos Energy said Tuesday that the FPSO for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project had been returned to the quayside  of the COSCO shipyard in China, following the recent incident in which the vessel drifted away due to the impact of Typhoon Muifa.

The floating production, storage and offloading vessel (“FPSO”) for the GTA development in Mauritania/Senegal is being constructed at the COSCO yard. 

During the typhoon on September 15, the mooring lines of the FPSO became compromised, resulting in the vessel drifting approximately 200 meters off the quayside. 

"Kosmos has been informed by BP, the operator of the GTA project, that the FPSO has been returned to the quayside of the COSCO shipyard in China," Kosmos Energy said Tuesday.

"Inspections conducted to date have not identified any significant damage. The forward plan is to complete all inspections and incorporate the findings into the remaining work scope prior to sailaway. Kosmos will give a further project update alongside its third quarter results in early November," Kosmos Energy said.


