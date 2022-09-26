Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ADC Energy Wins Contract Worth More Than $1 Million

September 26, 2022

(Photo: ADC Energy)
(Photo: ADC Energy)

Aberdeen-based ADC Energy said it has secured a contract worth more than $1 million to deliver baseline condition assessments for five drilling vessels for a North American company.

ADC Energy said it will conduct baseline condition assessments of all five rigs, utilizing historical data gathered from ADC’s prior experience related to rig design, original equipment manufacturer equipment and non-conformance trends to identify areas of potential risk to safety and performance. As each rig is bareboat chartered to various rig managers, ADC will conduct periodic performance assessments to ensure each unit is handed back to the owner in an operational condition.

The five assets include a 6th generation ultra-deepwater semi-submersible capable of operations in both harsh and benign environments, as well as four 6th generation ultra-deepwater drill ships. The assets, which are at different operational stages, are supporting drilling operations across the world.

Drilling Activity


Trending Offshore News

Maersk Intrepid (Photo: Maersk Drilling)

OMV Confirms Find in One of "Largest Prospects in Norway"
Energy
The Sealhyfe platform on WAVEGEM.

Lhyfe Launches World First Offshore Hydrogen Pilot
Offshore

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Gas from Russia's Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Leaks into Baltic Sea

Gas from Russia's Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Leaks into Baltic Sea

ADC Energy Wins Contract Worth More Than $1 Million

ADC Energy Wins Contract Worth More Than $1 Million

S.Korea's Hanwha Group to Invest $1.4B for Daewoo Shipbuilding

S.Korea's Hanwha Group to Invest $1.4B for Daewoo Shipbuilding

Shell Pulls Out of Two Irish Offshore Wind Projects

Shell Pulls Out of Two Irish Offshore Wind Projects

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine