ADC Energy Wins Contract Worth More Than $1 Million

Aberdeen-based ADC Energy said it has secured a contract worth more than $1 million to deliver baseline condition assessments for five drilling vessels for a North American company.

ADC Energy said it will conduct baseline condition assessments of all five rigs, utilizing historical data gathered from ADC’s prior experience related to rig design, original equipment manufacturer equipment and non-conformance trends to identify areas of potential risk to safety and performance. As each rig is bareboat chartered to various rig managers, ADC will conduct periodic performance assessments to ensure each unit is handed back to the owner in an operational condition.

The five assets include a 6th generation ultra-deepwater semi-submersible capable of operations in both harsh and benign environments, as well as four 6th generation ultra-deepwater drill ships. The assets, which are at different operational stages, are supporting drilling operations across the world.