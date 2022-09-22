Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Allseas Wins North American Pipelay Project

September 22, 2022

Solitaire (Allseas)
Solitaire (Allseas)

Allseas has been awarded a substantial construction contract by TC Energy for a major offshore pipeline delivering natural gas to southeast Mexico.

The firm's pipelay vessels, Pioneering Spirit, Hidden Gem and Solitaire, will install the 36-inch pipeline, which will run approximately 700 kilometres south along the coast from Tuxpan connecting the ports of Coatzacoalcos and Dos Bocas.

Pipelay is expected to start at the end of 2023, with the pipeline in service by the mid-2025.

The company said that the Southeast Gateway pipeline is the first major natural gas infrastructure project to emerge from a new strategic alliance between TC Energy and Mexico’s state utility CFE.

TC Energy Corporation is a major North American energy company, based in the TC Energy Tower building in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, that develops and operates energy infrastructure in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. 

The Comisión Federal de Electricidad is the state-owned electric utility of Mexico, widely known as CFE.

Southeast Gateway is Allseas second pipeline in Mexico. In 2017, the company installed the 685 km-long Sur de Texas-Tuxpan pipeline, which moves natural gas supply from basins in Texas to southern Mexico.

Vessels Engineering Pipelines Industry News Activity Natural Gas North America Pipelay Vessel Mexico Subsea Pipelines


Trending Offshore News

Credit: paul/MarineTraffic.com

Australia Court Scraps Drilling Permit for Santos' $3.6B...
Energy
Credit: Royal IHC

McDermott Bags Significant Contract with TotalEnergies...
Energy

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Incoming Shell Boss Aims Fire up Renewables Drive

Incoming Shell Boss Aims Fire up Renewables Drive

Talos to Buy Gulf of Mexico Oil Producer EnVen in $1.1 Billion Deal

Talos to Buy Gulf of Mexico Oil Producer EnVen in $1.1 Billion Deal

Osbit Delivers Swordfish Trencher to Jan De Nul

Osbit Delivers Swordfish Trencher to Jan De Nul

First UMACK Anchor for CorPower WEC Installed off Portugal

First UMACK Anchor for CorPower WEC Installed off Portugal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine