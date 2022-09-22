Allseas Wins North American Pipelay Project

Allseas has been awarded a substantial construction contract by TC Energy for a major offshore pipeline delivering natural gas to southeast Mexico.

The firm's pipelay vessels, Pioneering Spirit, Hidden Gem and Solitaire, will install the 36-inch pipeline, which will run approximately 700 kilometres south along the coast from Tuxpan connecting the ports of Coatzacoalcos and Dos Bocas.

Pipelay is expected to start at the end of 2023, with the pipeline in service by the mid-2025.

The company said that the Southeast Gateway pipeline is the first major natural gas infrastructure project to emerge from a new strategic alliance between TC Energy and Mexico’s state utility CFE.

TC Energy Corporation is a major North American energy company, based in the TC Energy Tower building in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, that develops and operates energy infrastructure in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

The Comisión Federal de Electricidad is the state-owned electric utility of Mexico, widely known as CFE.

Southeast Gateway is Allseas second pipeline in Mexico. In 2017, the company installed the 685 km-long Sur de Texas-Tuxpan pipeline, which moves natural gas supply from basins in Texas to southern Mexico.