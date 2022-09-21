Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway's Aug Gas Output Exceeds Forecast, Oil Lags

September 21, 2022

Norway's crude oil output in August missed the official forecast, while gas output exceeded expectations, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Wednesday.

Crude oil output rose to 1.77 million barrels per day (bpd) in August from 1.64 million bpd in July, compared to a forecast of 1.83 million bpd, the NPD said.

Natural gas production in August averaged 332.8 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, down from 350.6 mcm per day in July but 4.5% above forecast, NPD said.

The full-month gas output fell to 10.8 billion cubic meters (bcm) from 10.9 bcm in July, the agency said.

(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli)

Industry News Activity Europe Production


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Royal IHC

McDermott Bags Significant Contract with TotalEnergies...
Energy
(Photo: Hess)

Exxon Boosts Guyana Oil Output, Undecided on Future...
Energy

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Indonesia to Offer More Oil Blocks to Boost Output amid High Energy Prices

Indonesia to Offer More Oil Blocks to Boost Output amid High Energy Prices

First Subsea Compression Station for Shell's Ormen Lange Arrives at OneSubsea's Horsøy Center

First Subsea Compression Station for Shell's Ormen Lange Arrives at OneSubsea's Horsøy Center

Schlumberger Launches Enterprise Data Solution

Schlumberger Launches Enterprise Data Solution

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Wants to Fit Unmanned Underwater Vehicles with Its Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Wants to Fit Unmanned Underwater Vehicles with Its Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine