Cellula Robotics Sells Seafloor Drill Division to Focus on AUVs

September 20, 2022

Credit: Cellula (file image)
Cellula Robotics has sold its Seafloor Drill Division to an unnamed company, to focus on its autonomous underwater vehicle business.

Cellula said that the sale would facilitate its focus on the development of proven, trusted autonomy as it brings its fuel cell powered, long-range AUVs, Solus-LR and -XR to market. 

The investment will also support the ongoing development of Imotus-S, Cellula's latest AUV innovation for vessel signature measurement, the company said.

"We are thrilled to complete this milestone in Cellula's history," said Eric Jackson, President at Cellula, "with our recent focus on AUVs, the opportunity presented itself at a key time. We look forward to pivoting our efforts on AUV development and innovation."

Previous seafloor drill projects under the Cellula brand included ROVDrill & ROVDrill MkII for Canyon Offshore, subsystems for the Forum M80 and BGS RD2. 

Cellula's most recent drill developments were the CRD100 drills supplied to Fukada and JAMSTEC in Japan. Cellula said it would continue to support its valued CRD100 clients.

