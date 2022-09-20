McDermott Bags Significant Contract with TotalEnergies Offshore Angola

Offshore engineering and construction firm McDermott International said Tuesday that it secured a "significant" contract with TotalEnergies EP Angola Block 17/06. McDermott defines a significant contract as between USD $250 million and $500 million.

The contract is for engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation, pre-commissioning, and assistance to commissioning and start-up (EPSCI) on its Begonia project.

The Begonia field is located offshore Angola in water depths between 400 and 750 meters.

The Begonia Project will collect hydrocarbons from a reservoir, via a subsea-to-subsea tie-back to the existing floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit - the Pazflor.

McDermott will provide all EPSCI services for subsea umbilicals, water injection, and production flowlines.

There are three production wells in total, which are gathered through a multiphase production flowline, approximately 12 miles (20 kilometers) in length. The two water injection wells are connected back to an existing riser.

McDermott said it would use the North Ocean 102 and the Amazon vessels for the operations at the project.

The North Ocean 102 will install the umbilicals, and the Amazon will install the rigid pipelines using its J-lay pipeline system.

Mahesh Swaminathan, Senior Vice President, Subsea, and Deepwater for McDermott, said: "The Begonia Project represents our first subsea project in Angola and supports our strategic focus to grow our footprint in Africa."

McDermott said it planned to maximize the use of local suppliers and subcontractors throughout the project and provide training to develop a local workforce.