TotalEnergies FIDs £850 Million Angolan Tieback

July 29, 2022

Credit: TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies has made a final investment on the $850 million Begonia project in Block 21, Angola. 

The project is the first development of block 17/06, 150 kilometers off the Angolan coast, in agreement with concession holder Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG) and its partners on Block 17/06.

The Begonia development will consist of five wells tied back to the Pazflor floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO), already in operation on Block 17. After commissioning, expected in late 2024, the Begonia tieback it will add 30,000 barrels a day to the FPSO's production.

After CLOV Phase 3, another satellite project that produces 30,000 barrels a day and was launched on Block 17 in June 2022, Begonia is the second TotalEnergies-operated project in Angola to use a standardized subsea production system, saving up to 20% on costs and  shortening lead times for equipment delivery.

