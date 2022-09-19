Friede & Goldman WTIV Design Gets DNV Approval in Principle

An innovative wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) design from Houston-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm Friede & Goldman (F&G) has earned approval in principle from classification society DNV.

The review and AIP confirms that F&G's Windsetter 156 Class WTIV with optional BargeRack feeder barge system design complies with applicable DNV classification rules and statutory requirements.

The WTIV design is suitable for all offshore wind markets globally and was developed in conjunction with wind equipment vendors and feeder logistic companies with the capability of installing turbines with more than 20 megawatts (MW) of capacity. The F&G WTIV design is unique to the market, as the vessel is equipped with F&G's optional BargeRack feeder barge system enabling Jones Act-compliant operations in the U.S. Meanwhile, the BargeRack is removable, allowing the vessel to assume traditional WTIV operations in other markets globally.

The AIP review involved assessing the overall feasibility of a vessel's design, given the level of detail presented in the documents included in the review. For project stakeholders, a successful issuance of an AIP provides confidence that no showstoppers exist with the design that may prevent future classification.

Roberto Salinas, Project Director of F&G, said, "This accomplishment is an important milestone for F&G in realizing our technology for affordable U.S. offshore wind projects while remaining competitive with the same vessel internationally. We are proud to provide solutions with flexibility and, in doing so, give the owners and operators we partner with the opportunity to maximize their investment potential."

Truls Richardsen, Regional Offshore Manager at DNV and lead for 'DNV's offshore wind initiatives in North America, said, "We are approaching a new horizon in the offshore wind market, not only here in the U.S. but globally. In markets with as much complexity as offshore wind, we need to think outside the box, take a new approach, and invest more in partnerships and collaboration. F&'G's WTIV feeder barge solution is an example of the innovation needed to propel the rapid development necessary to achieve the industry targets in the timeline given."

Antony DSouza, EVP & Regional Manager Americas at DNV, presents Shannon Gallaway, VP of Technical Services at F&G, with the Approval in Principle for the innovative WTIV design. Pictured from left, Truls Richardsen, Regional Offshore Manager at DNV; Geoff Murphy, VP Business Development at F&G; Roberto Salinas, Project Director at F&G.; Antony DSouza; Shannon Gallaway; Piotr Szalewski, Principal Engineer at DNV; Gregor Madden, Area Manager, North America West at DNV.