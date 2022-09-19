Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Gulf of Mexico Oil Driller QuarterNorth Explores Sale

September 19, 2022

© Mosto / Adobe Stock
© Mosto / Adobe Stock

QuarterNorth Energy is exploring a potential sale which could value the oil and gas producer in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico at more than $2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The privately held company has been working with an investment bank on its strategic options in recent weeks and is soliciting bids from potential buyers, the sources said.

The company is expected to generate this year around $850 million of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), added the sources, who requested anonymity because the matter is confidential.

QuarterNorth did not respond to a request for comment.

The Houston-headquartered company is the successor of Fieldwood Energy, which filed for bankruptcy in 2020. Some of Fieldwood's creditors formed QuarterNorth last year when they acquired most of Fieldwood's assets for $1 billion.

The attempt to offload QuarterNorth is the latest in a string of sale efforts in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as elevated energy prices tempt asset owners to try to cash out.

Shell Plc and ConocoPhillips are seeking to divest assets in the basin, while Talos Energy Inc is in talks to acquire privately owned EnVen Energy, which also operates in the region, Reuters reported in July.


(Reuters - Reporting by David French; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Industry News


Trending Offshore News

Credit: nikkytok/AdobeStock

Offshore Drilling Dayrates Could Soon Rise Above $500,000
Drilling
Credit: Jan De Nul

Jan De Nul's Newbuild Jack-up Voltaire Suffers 'Limited...
Offshore

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

OMV Hires Deepsea Yantai to Drill Eirik Well

OMV Hires Deepsea Yantai to Drill Eirik Well

Vaar Energi Flags $1.2 Billion Cost Jump for Balder X Project

Vaar Energi Flags $1.2 Billion Cost Jump for Balder X Project

Gulf of Mexico Oil Driller QuarterNorth Explores Sale

Gulf of Mexico Oil Driller QuarterNorth Explores Sale

Partners Group Sells Stake in Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Partners Group Sells Stake in Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine