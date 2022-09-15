Tihami Rejoins DNV as New Head of Ventures, Energy Systems

DNV has informed that Michele Tihami has rejoined DNV as Head of Ventures, Scaling, and Partnerships to bolster the innovation and growth expertise of the company.

In this role Tihami will focus on developing merger opportunities for the Energy Systems business area in DNV.

She will also lead initiatives focusing on new and developing technologies, including CCUS, electric vehicles, and digital twins, among other areas that have been identified by DNV as technologies that will make the greatest impact on accelerating the energy transition, as well as crucial focus areas for the energy sector.

Tihami’s career has been focused on finding innovative solutions and business strategies for the energy industry. She returns to DNV from Electriq Power, which provides smart energy solutions for the residential market, where she was the Chief Revenue Officer.

Prior to this she led the North America Markets and Risk at DNV, leading a team of professionals who provide consulting, advisory, and data analytics services for utilities and other energy stakeholders. Before joining DNV the first time, she was Vice President of Business Development at CenterPoint Energy, and Global Director, Policy and Regulatory Strategy at IBM.

“Michele brings a unique point of view to this leadership role, having worked across the industry at start-ups, energy providers and as a consultant,” said Lucy Craig, Director, Growth, Innovation, & Digitalization, Energy Systems at DNV. “These experiences will enable her to identify opportunities and new innovations that will help our customers drive the energy transition forward.”