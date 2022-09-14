Twin Brothers Appoints Theriot VP

Twin Brothers Marine (TB), which is in heavy steel fabrication for the oil & gas, infrastructure and renewables industries, appointed Wayne P. Theriot as vice president of finance.

Theriot will be based in Louisiana and joins TB from TTMK Holdings, a family operated private equity company consisting of 17 separate companies in Louisiana and California, where he served as chief financial officer (CFO).

During his 30-year career, he has held CFO and vice president roles in offshore rental and rigging and food distribution companies in the region.