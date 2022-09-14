Magseis Fairfield's North Sea OBN Survey Scope Increases

Norwegian seismic data acquisition firm Magseis Fairfield has secured an increased scope of work related to an offshore survey project awarded back in June 2020.

On June 30, 2020, Magseis Fairfield said it had secured a 4D OBN monitor survey for the North Sea 2021 summer season, with potential follow-on work in subsequent years.

The project was originally scheduled to start in May 2021, however, it was then deferred at the request of Magseis Fairfield's client.

The project, with increased scope, is now scheduled to start in Q2 2023, with an expected duration of approximately three months, using the Z700 technology.

"We are pleased that we have, in good collaboration with one of our key clients, concluded on an increased project scope with updated terms and conditions to reflect the current market conditions,” says Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.

Magseis Fairfield did not say who the client was. The financial details were not disclosed.

