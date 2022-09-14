Emission Reduction: Maersk Supply Service to Use Biofuel Across Offshore Vessel Fleet

Danish offshore vessel owner Maersk Supply Service has introduced a new product ECO Offshore that it says could help its customers reduce carbon emissions from offshore operations.

According to Maersk Supply Service, the company has recently successfully trialed a blend of low-carbon biofuel with marine gas oil aboard its vessels.

The Danish company says that ECO Offshore uses Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a safe, sustainable biofuel that replaces conventional fossil fuels without causing harm or depletion to food sources and provides the same performance as conventional fuels.

"Maersk Supply Service will use the biofuel across its global fleet, passing on the carbon reductions to customers purchasing ECO Offshore," the company said.

"In 2021, biofuel was successfully trialed aboard the anchor handler Maersk Tender, in partnership with the Dutch green-tech start-up, The Ocean Cleanup. During an ocean-cleaning charter in the Pacific Ocean, biofuel was blended into the marine gasoil, leading to a carbon emissions saving of 38.95 metric tonnes for the six-week charter. The trial confirmed the biofuel as a viable alternative that does not compromise on safety or performance, and does not require additional training or vessel upgrades," Maersk Supply Services said.

So, how does the system work when it comes to Maersk Supply Service's clients who want to use ECO Offshore? Offshore Engineer reached out to Maersk Supply service for more info.

A Maersk Supply Service spokesperson said that customers could add ECO Offshore to their contract, controlling both the cost and the level of CO2 savings. Maersk Supply Service then uses biofuel across our global fleet until it has saved the equivalent carbon emissions for the vessel operation. In turn, the company's customers receive a certificate confirming the carbon emissions reduction.