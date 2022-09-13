Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
CNOOC Brings Online 7,100 BPD Offshore Oil Field in China

September 13, 2022

©pvl/AdobeStock
Chinese offshore oil company CNOOC Limited has started oil production from its Kenli 6-1 Oilfield 10-1 North Block Development Project, offshore China.

The development project locates in the south of Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of about 19 meters.

The main production facilities include one production platform and two unmanned wellhead platforms.

According to CNOOC, 25 development wells are planned to be put into production, including 16 production wells and 9 water injection wells.

The project is expected to achieve its peak production of approximately 7,100 barrels of crude oil per day in 2023.

Kenli 10-1 North block is the main component of Kenli 6-1 oilfield which is the first 100 million-ton oilfield discovered in the north of the Laizhou Bay. 

Earlier this month, CNOOC Limited started production from Dongfang 1-1 Gas Field Southeast Zone and Ledong 22-1 Gas Field South Block Development Project.

The development projects locate in Yinggehai, Western South China Sea, with an average water depth of 90 meters.

Using the existing processing facilities of Dongfang 1-1 platform and Ledong 22-1 platform, the projects plan to commission four development wells and to produce through two subsea production systems, two mixed transportation pipelines of oil and gas and 2 umbilicals. The projects are expected to reach their peak production of approximately 44 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in Dongfang 1-1 Gas Field Southeast Zone and Ledong 22-1 Gas Field South Block Development Project.

CNOOC said in August it expected its annual domestic crude oil production to reach 1.2 million barrels per day by 2025, 28% above its current level of production.

According to Reuters, the targeted output compares to first-half production offshore China in 2022 of 169.5 million barrels, or about 936,000 barrels per day.

