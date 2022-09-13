Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Bouygues Travaux Publics Acquires OO-STAR Floating Wind Foundation Tech

September 13, 2022

Bouygues Travaux Publics said Tuesday it had acquired the OO-STAR floating wind foundation technology, owned by Floating Wind Solutions.

"This technology can be adapted to a wide range of marine environments, reducing the carbon footprint of wind farm infrastructures and lowering operating and maintenance costs," Bouygues Travaux Publics said.

Bouygues Travaux Publics already owns the gravity-based foundation technology with the Fécamp offshore wind farm project, and is now exclusively acquiring an innovative floating base technology. 

OO-STAR is a patented semi-submersible wind turbine foundation concept, originally developed by Dr.techn. Olav Olsen and later transferred to Floating Wind Solutions (FWS), which Bouygues Travaux Publics has just acquired.

The hydrodynamic and structural behavior of the foundation guarantees optimal performance of the turbine and high durability of the structure, allowing for greater efficiency, the company said.

"Bouygues Travaux Publics and Dr.techn. Olav Olsen now intend to combine their engineering and construction expertise to optimize the design and implementation process of this technology, with the aim of providing an integrated, innovative and competitive solution for the floating offshore wind market. The semi-submersible concrete foundations will be mass-produced in a timely and cost-effective manner," Bouygues Travaux Publics said.
"This acquisition reflects Bouygues Travaux Publics' ambition in the wind energy sector and confirms its commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of its activities. This technology investment is an important step, as it gives us a significant technological advance to accompany
the market more quickly in the necessary environmental transformation process," Philippe Amequin, CEO, of Bouygues Travaux Publics said.

“Dr.techn. Olav Olsen has more than 50 years of expertise in developing infrastructure solutions in the oil and gas sectors and has been working for ten years on the development of the OO-STAR technology. We are delighted to enter into this close partnership with Bouygues Travaux Publics and
to support them in building competitive infrastructure solutions for the floating offshore wind market," Olav Weider, CEO, of Dr.techn. Olav Olsen, said.

