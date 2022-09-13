Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ClassNK, Maersk Training in Offshore Wind Workforce Training Pact

September 13, 2022

Left: Mr. Alex Nielsen, Head of Business Development-Global Wind, Maersk Training Middle: Capt. Naoki Saito, General Manager of Maritime Education and Training Certification Department, ClassNK Right: Capt. Tonny Moeller, Group Operations Manager/ Assisting Managing Director-Global Wind, Maersk Training
Left: Mr. Alex Nielsen, Head of Business Development-Global Wind, Maersk Training Middle: Capt. Naoki Saito, General Manager of Maritime Education and Training Certification Department, ClassNK Right: Capt. Tonny Moeller, Group Operations Manager/ Assisting Managing Director-Global Wind, Maersk Training

Japanese ship classification society ClassNK has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Maersk Training A/S regarding training for offshore wind farm operators and education for alternative fuel ship crews.

"With the signing of the MOU, the two parties will cooperate proactively towards enabling high-quality training which satisfies the international standards to be provided and thus a competent local labor force to be supplied to the growing offshore wind industry in Japan as well as in APAC region," the companies said Tuesday.

"Based on its expertise and experience in ships’ survey and certification, ClassNK will work with Maersk Training to develop a set of guidelines, including the safety of boat transfer, which is one of the most frequent HSE risks across the offshore wind sector. Furthermore, research will be carried out on seafarer training for ammonia-fueled vessels jointly," ClassNK said.

"ClassNK has already been providing certification services to the maritime training sector to fulfill its mission to provide support to the ever-changing needs of the maritime industry to ensure the safety of life at sea and to promote protection of the marine environment. ClassNK continues expanding its service to support skills increase for offshore wind farms and alternative fuel vessels to contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society," ClassNK said.

For its part, Maersk Training specializes in delivering training for the Oil and Gas, Renewables and Maritime industries, and is part of the shipping giant the A.P. Moller Maersk Group.

Energy People Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Maritime Training Education & Training


Trending Offshore News

Haliade-X prototype in Rotterdam - Image Credit: GE Renewable Energy

GE Can't Make, Sell Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbines in...
Energy
©Allseas

VIDEO: Allseas' Gyda Platform Removal
Technology

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Prio Still Eyeing Petrobras Assets After Albacora Deal Collapse

Prio Still Eyeing Petrobras Assets After Albacora Deal Collapse

Pemex Deepwater Gas Project Draws Rebuke from Mexico's Regulator

Pemex Deepwater Gas Project Draws Rebuke from Mexico's Regulator

Tailwind Energy Brings North Sea Field Online

Tailwind Energy Brings North Sea Field Online

Offshore Safety Regulations Must Reflect Sound Engineering Practices And Design, NOIA Says as DOI Proposes Changes to Well Control Rule

Offshore Safety Regulations Must Reflect Sound Engineering Practices And Design, NOIA Says as DOI Proposes Changes to Well Control Rule

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine