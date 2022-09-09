Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Adamantine awarded blocks in Seychelles

September 9, 2022

By Lisa Lesperance. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0
By Lisa Lesperance. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Adamantine Energy Seychelles, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adamantine Energy, has announced the signing of a Petroleum Agreement (PA) to formally acquire a 100% operated stake in two blocks offshore the Seychelles. 

The blocks are the Beau Vallon and Junon blocks, which cover 9,700 sq km in water depths of up to 200 m. The Junon block is partially covered by a 1,500 sq km 3-D modern seismic survey.

"This transaction is the result of years of geological and geophysical review and analysis of the region by our team," said Chris Matchette-Downes, AESL Chief Executive. "This stake in the Beau Vallon and Junon blocks directly supports our strategy to be a key part of the delivery of the stable, secure energy resources the world needs today, and upon success will diversify the Seychellois economy while providing the nation critical energy security."

Adamantine said it will work closely with PetroSeychelles and its partners to unlock the hydrocarbon potential of the Republic of Seychelles. 

Energy Industry News Activity Africa Exploration Indian Ocean East Africa


Trending Offshore News

Credit: douglas davidsonEyeEm/AdobeStock

UK to Announce Dozens of New North Sea Oil and Gas...
Energy
Image from Eni.

Rystad: Global Exploration Falters
Energy

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Adamantine awarded blocks in Seychelles

Adamantine awarded blocks in Seychelles

Natgas Pipeline Explodes in Lake Lery, Louisiana

Natgas Pipeline Explodes in Lake Lery, Louisiana

Chevron Gets Stakes in Australian CCS Schemes

Chevron Gets Stakes in Australian CCS Schemes

New JIP to Find Floating Wind Storage for Celtic Sea

New JIP to Find Floating Wind Storage for Celtic Sea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine