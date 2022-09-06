Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
EIVA Acquires SensorSurvey for survey solution testing partnership

September 6, 2022

(Image: EIVA)
EIVA a/s announced it recently acquired Danish hydrographic survey company SensorSurvey a/s.

The two companies, having worked together for many years, are now taking the next step forward in bridging efforts – strengthening both EIVA’s product development and SensorSurvey’s ability to leverage advanced survey solutions for clients in Denmark, EIVA said.

"By bringing our long-time partner SensorSurvey into the EIVA family, we can involve them even more in development and testing of new features and solutions for hydrographic surveys and subsea inspections. This kind of product testing in real-life projects with experienced surveyors is a vital part of EIVA’s software and hardware solution development," said Jeppe Nielsen, CEO of EIVA and new chairman of the board for SensorSurvey.

"I am excited for this change of ownership, as it will enable SensorSurvey to serve customers more efficiently, as well as greatly expanding the pool of equipment and software solutions we have access to," said Flemming Christensen, managing director, formerly owner, of SensorSurvey.

This increased teamwork will benefit the development and testing of a variety of survey and inspection solutions. These range from autonomous USV survey capabilities in NaviSuite Kuda, EIVA’s hydrographic survey software, to photogrammetry visualizations in NaviSuite Mobula, EIVA’s ROV control and inspection software.

