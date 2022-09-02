Scana's PSW Technology to Deliver Risers for Odfjell Drilling's W. Africa Project

Scana-owned PSW Technology has secured a contract with offshore drilling contractor Odfjell Drilling for the delivery of marine risers to operations in West Africa.

The deal includes the leasing of a complete riser package for a minimum of 18 months. The risers will be employed in Odfjell Drilling's forthcoming West African activities.

PSW's work starts immediately and includes the company's core services of logistics, recertification, preparation, and maintenance of the equipment after use.

Equipment and services will be delivered from PSW's modern facilities at Mongstad, Norway.

Scana said this was a sizeable contract for the company, meaning the value is be between NOK 10 million ($1 million) and NOK 50 million (~$5 million).

Oddbjørn Haukøy, commercial director at Scana ASA said: "The agreement demonstrates PSW's unique expertise and services related to well control and drilling equipment for the rig market. PSW has collaborated with Odfjell Drilling since 2010 on the maintenance of subsea and drilling equipment. With this delivery of risers for operations, we are expanding our delivery portfolio to Odfjell Drilling. PSW is grateful for the trust, being the chosen supplier for this important project.

“We see that the rig market is constantly improving nationally and internationally, and PSW Technology is well positioned to handle the growth that is now coming. It is a great recognition that Odfjell Drilling has awarded this contract to PSW Technology,” states Scana’s CEO, Styrk Bekkenes.

“Odfjell Drilling being a leading company in harsh operations, it is important to have all equipment available at the right time with the correct maintenance. The award of this contract and the continued good cooperation with PSW Group is an important part for our rigs to operate with the quality expected from our customers,” says Lars Morten Tveit, SVP Operations in Odfjell Drilling.