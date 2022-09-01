Senegal Sangomar Offshore Oil Project 60% Complete

Senegal's Sangomar oil project is 60 percent complete, and a first barrel is expected in the second half of 2023, Woodside Executive Vice-President for International Operations Shiva McMahon said at a conference in Senegal on Thursday.

Australia's Woodside holds 82 percent of the oil and gas field being developed off the West African country, while Senegal's national oil company Petrosen holds 18 percent.

The company has been looking to sell down its stake since July 2021. But Woodside executive told Reuters in May that the $4.6 billion Sangomar oil project in Senegal had attracted "a bit more interest" in the wake of the Ukraine conflict.

Sangomar, due to start up in 2023, will produce sour crude similar to Russia’s Urals crude, which European refiners use.

OEDigital - The Sangomar field (formerly the SNE field), containing both oil and gas, will be Senegal’s first offshore oil development. Japanese FPSO specialist Modec will deliver the FPSo for the project located approximately 100 kilometers south of Dakar, Senegal.

The FPSO will be able to process 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day, 130 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, 145,000 barrels of water injection per day, and with a minimum storage capacity of 1,300,000 barrels of crude oil.

The FPSO will be permanently moored at a water depth of approximately 780 meters by an External Turret mooring system to be supplied by Sofec, a Modec group company. OEDigital