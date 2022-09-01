Kazakhstan's Kashagan Oil Output to Remain Below Normal Until end-Sept

Output at Kazakhstan's Kashagan giant oilfield will remain below normal at least until the end of September due to maintenance following a gas leak early in August, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

Daily oil production on Kashagan stayed close to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Aug. 29-30, some four times below normal output levels of the field, two other sources said, citing production data.

Oil production on Kashagan was shut down on Aug. 3 due to a gas release. Kashagan had planned to boost output to 500,000 bpd after upgrades this month.

North Caspian Oil Consortium (NCOC), the field's operator, said in mid-August that repair work had started and production had partially resumed. NCOC did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the current status of repair work and oil output plans for September.

The Kashagan consortium includes Eni, ExxonMobil, CNPC, Shell, Total, Inpex, and Kazakh state energy firm KazMunayGaz.

