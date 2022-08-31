Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Hackers Hit Eni's Computer Networks

August 31, 2022

© nmann77 / Adobe Stock
© nmann77 / Adobe Stock

Italian oil company Eni's computer networks were hacked in recent days but the consequences appear to be minor so far, the company said on Wednesday.

"The internal protection systems have detected unauthorized access to the corporate network in recent days," a spokesperson for the company told Reuters in response to a query.

The state-controlled company is working with authorities to assess the consequences of the attack, the spokesperson added.

Bloomberg News first reported the news on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter who said Eni appeared to have been hit by a ransomware attack.


(Reuters - Reporting by Shivam Patel and Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Devika Syamnath)



Trending Offshore News

Bay du Nord FPSO Illustration - Credit: Equinor

This Decade's Oil Boom is Moving Offshore - Way Offshore
Offshore
Credit: Aker Solutions (File image)

Schlumberger, Subsea 7 and Aker Solutions to Form Subsea...
Energy

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

This Decade's Oil Boom is Moving Offshore - Way Offshore

This Decade's Oil Boom is Moving Offshore - Way Offshore

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Hackers Hit Eni's Computer Networks

Hackers Hit Eni's Computer Networks

Philippines Open to New Oil Exploration Talks with China

Philippines Open to New Oil Exploration Talks with China

Alfa Laval Buys Tank Cleaning Firm Scanjet

Alfa Laval Buys Tank Cleaning Firm Scanjet

Archer Bags $200M Drill Pipe Pool Services Contract

Archer Bags $200M Drill Pipe Pool Services Contract

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine