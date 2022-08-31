Danos Nets 3-year Deal with Eni in Gulf of Mexico

Oilfield services company Danos has won a contract with Italian oil and gas company Eni to support brownfield repairs and routine maintenance to its Gulf of Mexico platforms.

The three-year contract will utilize Danos’ fabrication, construction, and scaffolding service lines.

In June, Danos began in-house fabrication for skids and subsea skids to be sent to the customer’s Allegheny platform, located in the Gulf 260 km south of New Orleans.

In 2021, Eni held interests in 46 exploration and production blocks in the shallow and deep offshore areas of the U.S: Gulf of Mexico, of which 16 were operated by Eni.

The main operated fields were Allegheny and Appaloosa (Eni’s interest 100%), Pegasus (Eni’s interest 85%), Longhorn, Devils Towers and Triton (Eni’s interest 75%). In 2021, Eni also held interests in Europa (Eni’s interest 32%), Medusa (Eni’s interest 25%), Lucius (Eni’s interest 8.5%), K2 (Eni’s interest 13.4%), Frontrunner (Eni’s interest 37.5%) and Heidelberg (Eni’s interest 12.5%) fields. In 2021, production amounted to 30 kboe/d net to Eni.