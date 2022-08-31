Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
KNOT Takes Delivery of Dual-Fuel Shuttle Tanker. Charter Secured with Eni

August 31, 2022

Credit: NYK
Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers (KNOT), an affiliate of NYK,  has taken delivery of a dual-fuel LNG shuttle tanker built at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering yard in South Korea. The vessel has been named “Sindre Knutsen.”

Like its sister ship “Frida Knutsen,” which was delivered on August 2, the Sindre Knutsen vessel will be a dual-fuel shuttle tanker that can use both heavy fuel oil and LNG.

The ship will use LNG fuel, which is more environmentally friendly than conventional oil-fuel, and will be equipped with a VOC recovery system and an energy storage system, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The vessel will be chartered to ENI Trade & Biofuels S.p.A, a subsidiary of Italy's Eni, and will be engaged in oil transportation in the North Sea and Barents Sea.

A shuttle tanker loads crude oil from floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units in deepwater ocean fields while maintaining a certain distance, and then transports the oil to crude-oil storage units or petroleum storage stations on land.

Vessel Particulars
Length overall: 277.54 meters
Breadth: 46 meters
Gross tonnage: 85,504 tons
Shipbuilder: Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd.
Flag: Norwegian International Ship Register

