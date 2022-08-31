Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Solstad Offshore Nabs New Contracts for CSV Quartet

August 31, 2022

Credit: Solstad Offshore
Credit: Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured four new contracts for its subsea construction vessels (CSV). 

The contracts have a combined firm vessel utilization of 410 days, with additional subsequent options, on projects in North Europe, West Africa, and Asia.

The contracts have a combined value of approximately NOK 260 million (~around 26,5 million), including addition services, such as ROVs, “Walk to Work”-systems, and project support. T

The majority of work will be executed during 4Q 2022 and 1Q 2023 by the CSVs Normand Australis, Normand Fortress, Normand Frontier, and Normand Navigator.

Solstad Offshore did not say who the clients were precisely, but it said they were "recognized operators in the Offshore-Wind and Oil & Gas industry."

