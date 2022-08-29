Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
CGG's Sercel Sells 12000 Seabed Nodes to China's BGP

August 29, 2022

GPR300 deployed by a remotely-operated underwater vehicle (ROV). The system can also be deployed as a node-on-a-rope (image courtesy of Sercel).
French seismic data firm CGG's subsidiary Sercel has sold the second batch of 12,000 GPR300 seabed nodes to China's BGP, following BGP's earlier major order of 18,000 GPR300 nodes in 2021. 

"This represents a significant increase in the seismic survey equipment currently being deployed on a project in the Middle East. Impressed by the outstanding performance of the GPR300, the crew expects a further improvement in productivity," Sercel said, without disclosing the financial details of the deal.

"Now deploying a total of 30,000 GPR300 nodes, the operation is considered the largest seabed seismic exploration project to date," Sercel said.

Liu HaiBo, BGP Offshore President, said: “First results have clearly shown the GPR300’s efficiency in the shallow water environment and its added value for high-precision subsurface imaging.  For these reasons, it seemed obvious to continue and widen our  collaborative work with Sercel to provide essential support to our client for its upcoming challenging projects.”

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said: “This new major sale of our GPR300 solution featuring QuietSeis, the most accurate sensor in the industry, reaffirms the confidence that BGP and its client have in our solutions. Sercel is always attuned to the market’s needs and strives to develop and  introduce innovative technologies well ahead of the curve and act as a  pioneer in the field of ocean bottom nodal acquisition.”

