Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Japan's JERA Pens New LNG deal with Russia's Sakhalin-2

August 26, 2022

Credit: Sakhalin Energy - File Image
Credit: Sakhalin Energy - File Image

Japan's JERA has signed a deal with the new operator of the Sakhalin-2 energy project in Russia to maintain long-term deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG), a spokesperson for the country's biggest power generator said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in June taking charge of the project, creating a new legal entity to deal with for buyers and shareholders, which include Shell and Japanese trading houses Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp.

Japanese gas and electric utilities with long-term contracts to buy LNG from Sakhalin-2 have received a new contract offer from the newly formed operator. 

"The main conditions such as volume, price and (payment) currency remained the same as the previous contract," the JERA spokesperson told Reuters, though he did not provide further detail.

For resource-poor Japan, Sakhalin-2 is important for its energy security. It buys about 9% of its LNG from Russia, mainly from Sakhalin-2.

Other Japanese buyers are still considering whether or not to continue doing business with Sakhalin 2. 

Kyushu Electric Power is leaning toward maintaining its long-term contract, a spokesperson said. 

Tokyo Gas said it was still considering the matter while Saibu Gas Holdings and Tohoku Electric Power said they were assessing details of the contract. 

Toho Gas, Hiroshima Gas and Osaka Gas declined to comment.

The buyers, in general, want to keep their Russian LNG contracts as sourcing alternative supply on the spot market would mean paying higher prices. 

Japanese buyers paid $13.27 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for Russian LNG in June while the average spot cargo price for delivery to Japan was $23.30, according to state-owned Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC).

Asian spot LNG prices hit a record high of $57 per mmBtu this month as Japanese and South Korean buyers secured supply for winter, narrowing the price differential with Europe where there is renewed appetite for the fuel in the wake of lower Russian piped supply. 


(Reuters - Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Energy LNG Industry News Activity Production Asia


Trending Offshore News

The Ocean Princess is pictured under way before the contact (left); and platform SP-83A is pictured before the contact (right). (Source: © Malcom Cotte MarineTraffic.com; Arena Offshore - via NTSB)

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error,...
Offshore
Liza Unity FPSO is Guyana's second FPSO in production after Liza Destiny came on stream in late 2019 - Credit: david templeton/MarineTraffic.com

Oil Money is Flooding into Guyana. Who Will Benefit?
Energy

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Brazil's PetroRio Brings Frade Offshore Field Back Online

Brazil's PetroRio Brings Frade Offshore Field Back Online

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error, Poor Bridge Resource Management, NTSB Finds

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error, Poor Bridge Resource Management, NTSB Finds

Brazil: Enauta Interrupts Oil Production from Atlanta Field as Hose Problem Detected

Brazil: Enauta Interrupts Oil Production from Atlanta Field as Hose Problem Detected

China's CNOOC Aims for 28% Oil Output Growth at Home by 2025

China's CNOOC Aims for 28% Oil Output Growth at Home by 2025

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine