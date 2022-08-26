Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Australia: Santos Limits Barossa Gas Drilling Pending Court Decision

August 26, 2022

Credit: paul/MarineTraffic.com
Credit: paul/MarineTraffic.com

Santos Ltd has agreed to pause some drilling on the Barossa gas project in waters off northern Australia pending a court decision on a challenge by a group of Indigenous land owners seeking to stop the $3.5 billion project.

Hearings on the case concluded on Friday at the Federal Court in Darwin, with a decision expected in a few weeks. 

"Current drilling activities on the Barossa project are continuing in accordance with the undertaking with the court," a Santos spokesperson said.

The challenge to the Barossa project was brought by a Tiwi Island senior lawman Dennis Tipakalippa, asking the court to overturn the drilling approval for the Barossa project granted by the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA). 

Traditional owners from the Tiwi Islands say they were not properly consulted about the drilling and told the court that the Barossa gas project posed a risk to sacred sites and spiritual connection to Sea Country.

Santos has said it undertakes consultation with all key stakeholders for all of its projects.

"Drilling into the seabed is like drilling into our bodies," Tipakalippa said in a statement on Friday after Santos agreed to halt drilling before hitting the gas reservoir on initial wells already underway until the court reaches a decision on the case.

The project has also faced fierce opposition from environmental groups opposed to fossil fuels who highlight that Barossa gas has among the highest carbon content of any Australian offshore gas field.

Santos expects first gas production from Barossa in 2025 and plans to capture carbon dioxide from the gas and store it in a depleted offshore gas field of East Timor.


(Reuters - Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tomasz Janowski)

Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Regulations Drilling Rigs


Trending Offshore News

The Ocean Princess is pictured under way before the contact (left); and platform SP-83A is pictured before the contact (right). (Source: © Malcom Cotte MarineTraffic.com; Arena Offshore - via NTSB)

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error,...
Offshore
Liza Unity FPSO is Guyana's second FPSO in production after Liza Destiny came on stream in late 2019 - Credit: david templeton/MarineTraffic.com

Oil Money is Flooding into Guyana. Who Will Benefit?
Energy

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Brazil's PetroRio Brings Frade Offshore Field Back Online

Brazil's PetroRio Brings Frade Offshore Field Back Online

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error, Poor Bridge Resource Management, NTSB Finds

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error, Poor Bridge Resource Management, NTSB Finds

Brazil: Enauta Interrupts Oil Production from Atlanta Field as Hose Problem Detected

Brazil: Enauta Interrupts Oil Production from Atlanta Field as Hose Problem Detected

China's CNOOC Aims for 28% Oil Output Growth at Home by 2025

China's CNOOC Aims for 28% Oil Output Growth at Home by 2025

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine