Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oceaneering Names Laura SVP and CIO

August 25, 2022

Credit: Arlid/AdobeStock
Credit: Arlid/AdobeStock

Subsea services firm Oceaneering International said Wednesday that Benjamin M. Laura, who currently serves as Oceaneering’s Senior Vice President, Offshore Projects Group, has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer (“CIO”), effective October 1, 2022.

He joined Oceaneering in 2014 as Director of Subsea Services, was appointed as Vice President of Service, Technology & Rentals in 2015, appointed as Senior Vice President, Service & Rental in March 2020, and appointed as Senior Vice President, Offshore Projects Group in May 2020. 

Before joining Oceaneering, Laura was with Baker Hughes where his most recent position was Vice-President and Managing Director for Baker Hughes do Brasil.

In the newly configured CIO role, Laura will be assuming certain responsibilities currently held by Eric A. Silva, Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer, who has announced his intention to retire. 

Laura’s new responsibilities will include the leadership of Information Technology, Global Engineering, New Product Development, Supply Chain Management, Quality and Operational Excellence. Mr. Silva, who joined Oceaneering in 2014, has agreed to continue to serve Oceaneering in a supporting role as Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning during a transition period.

Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, said:"Since joining Oceaneering, Ben has excelled in every position he has held and has progressively assumed more challenging and significantly higher responsibilities. He played a key role in our business realignment over the past few years and in creating innovative solutions to deliver increasing value to our customers. 

"I am excited to welcome Ben to our executive leadership team and look forward to leveraging his insightful leadership and capabilities across all of Oceaneering’s businesses. I would also like to thank Eric for his executive leadership and significant contributions to the company over the last eight years and agreeing to remain with us in a supporting role for a transition period.”


People Subsea Activity People & Companies


Trending Offshore News

The Ocean Princess is pictured under way before the contact (left); and platform SP-83A is pictured before the contact (right). (Source: © Malcom Cotte MarineTraffic.com; Arena Offshore - via NTSB)

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error,...
Offshore
Liza Unity FPSO is Guyana's second FPSO in production after Liza Destiny came on stream in late 2019 - Credit: david templeton/MarineTraffic.com

Oil Money is Flooding into Guyana. Who Will Benefit?
Energy

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Brazil's PetroRio Brings Frade Offshore Field Back Online

Brazil's PetroRio Brings Frade Offshore Field Back Online

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error, Poor Bridge Resource Management, NTSB Finds

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error, Poor Bridge Resource Management, NTSB Finds

Brazil: Enauta Interrupts Oil Production from Atlanta Field as Hose Problem Detected

Brazil: Enauta Interrupts Oil Production from Atlanta Field as Hose Problem Detected

China's CNOOC Aims for 28% Oil Output Growth at Home by 2025

China's CNOOC Aims for 28% Oil Output Growth at Home by 2025

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine