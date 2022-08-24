Guyana's President Visits Exxon's FPSO. Praises Local Crew

Guyana's president Irfaan Ali on Monday visited ExxonMobil's Liza Unity FPSO - Guyana's second FPSO in production - where he praised the Guyanese crew aboard.

According to Guyana's Department of Public information, he told the Guyanese crew on board the Liza Unity that they are among the “trailblazers” responsible for setting the mark in the oil and gas industry.

He said their jobs come with “a great responsibility; a responsibility to ensure that you do it right, that you learn it quickly and also that you’re able to pass that knowledge on and you’re able to integrate into the team.”

DPI said Ali had encouraged the Guyanese to cherish the opportunity and take advantage of learning from people who have decades of experience in the field.

"President Ali also told the crew (consisting of multinational workers) that they are part of a team working to deliver a product that will bring prosperity to Guyanese and support and stability to the broader global community," DPI added.

“I want to thank you on behalf of all the Guyanese for the sacrifices you make because you all have families too, for the hard work and for your commitment in ensuring that you run a very safe, effic,ient and reliable operation here that will contribute to the tremendous growth, development , and expansion of our country," Ali said.

The Liza Unity FPSO, delivered by the Dutch FPSO specialist SBM Offshore, started production in February of 2022.

President Ali was given a tour of the FPSO by the President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge, and was accompanied by the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat and Director of Projects at the Office of the President, Marcia Nadir-Sharma.

ExxonMobil, which has so far discovered more than 11 billion barrels of oil in Guyana's Stabroek block, recently said that production from two FPSOs currently operating offshore Guyana - Liza Destiny and Liza Unity - had exceeded their initial combined target of 340,000 barrels per day.

A third project in the offshore block, Payara, is expected to produce 220,000 barrels per day. Construction on its FPSO, the Prosperity FPSO, is five months ahead of schedule, with start-up likely before year-end 2023. The fourth project, Yellowtail, is expected to produce 250,000 barrels per day when the ONE GUYANA FPSO comes online in 2025. The Prosperity and the ONE Guyana are being supplied by SBM Offshore, too.