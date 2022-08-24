Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK Energy Security: Neptune Energy Starts Infill Drilling Campaign at Cygnus Field

August 24, 2022

Prospector 1 - Credit: Neptune Energy
Prospector 1 - Credit: Neptune Energy

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has started an infill drilling campaign at its operated Cygnus gas field in the southern North Sea, off the UK, with the potential to unlock enough gas to heat an additional 200,000 UK homes per year from this winter.

Upon completion of the 10th offshore well on the field in 4Q this year, the Cygnus gas facility will be capable of producing enough gas for approximately 2 million UK households. According to Ofgem, the average UK household has 2.4 people residents, and uses an average of 12,000 kWh of gas per year.

Neptune Energy’s UK Country Director, Alan Muirhead, said: “The 10th well is part of the existing Cygnus field development plan and will support additional supplies of much-needed low carbon gas for UK households from this winter.

“Domestic production has a crucial role in supporting UK energy security and Neptune has been working hard to incrementally increase natural gas supplies from its operated assets, including from Cygnus in the UK and from Gjøa in Norway, which is exported via the FLAGS pipeline to the St. Fergus Gas Terminal in the North-East of Scotland.”

The drilling operation is being carried out by Borr Drilling’s Prospector 1 jack-up rig, which is, according to Neptune Energy, equipped with technologies that reduce carbon and nitrogen emissions from drilling by up to 95%, and particle matter emissions by more than 85%.

Neptune Energy is the operator of the Cygnus offshore gas field with a 38.75% stake. Spirit Energy owns 61.25%.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Drilling Rigs


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Jeremy Abercrombie

APA Strikes Oil in Block 53 Offshore Suriname
Energy
Tungsten Explorer drillship owned by Vantage Drilling - Credit Vantage Drilling

Eni, Total Make 'Significant' Gas Find Offshore Cyprus
Energy

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Ombrina Mare Dispute: Italy Has to Pay 190M Euros to Rockhopper Exploration

Ombrina Mare Dispute: Italy Has to Pay 190M Euros to Rockhopper Exploration

Guyana's President Visits Exxon's FPSO. Praises Local Crew

Guyana's President Visits Exxon's FPSO. Praises Local Crew

Chinese Yard orders ABB Propulsion System for Giant Offshore WInd Installation Vessel

Chinese Yard orders ABB Propulsion System for Giant Offshore WInd Installation Vessel

Schottel Launches DP-optimized Rudder Propeller for Offshore Wind Vessels

Schottel Launches DP-optimized Rudder Propeller for Offshore Wind Vessels

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine