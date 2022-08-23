Drilling Systems' Well Control Training Lab for US College

Drilling simulation technology provider Drilling Systems, part of 3t Energy Group, has delivered a well control training lab to Western Texas College (WTC) with the installation of its simulators.

The new lab will provide in-demand well control training for petroleum technology students, petroleum industry clients, and well-servicing employees in drilling, workover, intervention, and operational procedures. Currently, the closest sites to Snyder for Well Control training in Texas are in Odessa and San Antonio.

Drilling Systems installed the simulation technology in well-control education at WTC’s Opportunity Center, allowing students to use the interactive virtual environment onsite during in-person classes taught by IADC-certified instructors.

Euan Kennedy, Director of Americas, Drilling Systems, said: “We are delighted to be working closely with Western Texas College on its new state-of-the-art simulator training facility. In high-risk sectors like oil and gas, the consequences of human error or equipment malfunction can be catastrophic, and simulators help prepare workers for the field like nothing else.

"Our simulators allow students to experience the movement, sounds, and operations of a real rig so that they can practice everyday operations and specific emergency scenarios in a risk-free environment. This means that when working in the field, they feel prepared and confident with whatever task they face.”

According to Drilling Systems, students who take the course will be able to demonstrate drilling and well-control principles in real-time and improve their overall competence in safe rig operations. Upon successful completion, the students will obtain an IADC WellSharp certificate requiring 40 hours of training to achieve.



