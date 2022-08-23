Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Chevron Taps Shearwater for Time-lapse Seismic Imaging at Wheatstone Field

August 23, 2022

Credit: Shearwater
Credit: Shearwater

Marine seismic survey services firm Shearwater GeoServices has won a contract for a large time-lapse seismic imaging project with Chevron over the Wheatstone field, offshore W. Australia.

"This project award marks Shearwater’s continuing growth in the Asia Pacific region and use of its capability to deliver 4D seismic processing for one of Australia’s largest producing gas fields," Shearwater said.

"Shearwater has developed a strong 4D geophysical toolbox and expertise to deliver time-lapse seismic imaging,” said Simon Telfer, Shearwater’s SVP Software, Processing, and Imaging. 

 
Wheatstone Map - Credit:  Chevron Australia (file image)

Geoscience Industry News Activity Australia/NZ Seismic


