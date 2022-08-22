Turkey: Trillion Energy to Start Drilling at Black Sea Gas Field in September

Trillion Energy International, an oil and gas company focused on the Turkish section of the Black Sea, said Monday that the Uranus jack-up drilling rig was being prepared to move to its SASB natural gas field. Once at the location the rig will be used for a multi-well drilling program.

The rig is expected to arrive on August 29, 2022.

Trillion Energy's multi-well development program initially includes seven natural gas production wells.

The company said the wells would come online "during a time when acute natural gas shortages are menacing Europe and Turkey. Natural gas prices continue to spike, breaking historical records; the prospect of a cold winter looms with the worst shortages expected yet to come."



The rig is currently undergoing an inspection, survey and permitting process, where the company has hired ModuSpec UK to carry out an inspection and testing before the rig is sent to Trillion Energy.

"The process is going as planned so far, with no major problems identified to date. Final inspection and acceptance are anticipated on or about August 26th, then the rig will be hauled by marine ships to the SASB Gas field," the company said.

The transport time is about three days. When it arrives, the rig will be positioned at the Akcakoca offshore production platform. Positioning and jack-up of the rig should take a day, weather permitting. Other preparations will take two more days before the first well is spud on or about September 1 this year.

Arthur Halleran CEO said:"We are pleased to announce a clear path to drilling and gas production -we are counting the days before we embark on this historic milestone achievement to bring substantial new gas production into the region at a critical time."