DOF Nets Vessels, ROV Deals in Brazil Worth More Than $253M

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF has secured contract extensions and new contracts for three of its vessels in Brazil with Petrobras. The deals are worth more than USD 253 million.

The contracts, awarded to DOF Brazilian subsidiaries, Norskan Offshore Ltda. and DOF Subsea Brasil Servicos Ltda, are for the vessels; Skandi Chieftain, Skandi Olympia and Skandi Commander. All contracts include vessels and ROVs and are for a period of three years.

The contracts on Skandi Chieftain and Skandi Olympia have been extended until the end of 2022 and both vessels will subsequently start the new 3-year contracts.

The contract for Skandi Commander has been extended until November 2022, and the vessel will then be used on the PIDF project for DOF Subsea Brasil on its current contract with Petrobras until August 2023.

Subsequently, the vessel will start its 3-year contract, combining ROV and AUV capabilities.

The gross value of the extensions and the firm period of the new contracts exceeds USD 253 million. All three new contracts have 2-year optional

