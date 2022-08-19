Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ONGC Inks Deal with ExxonMobil for Deepwater Exploration in India

August 19, 2022

From left: Dr. Monte K Dobson , CEO & Lead Country Manager, ExxonMobil India; Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, Director (Exploration), ONGC; and Shri Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (Photo: ONGC)
From left: Dr. Monte K Dobson , CEO & Lead Country Manager, ExxonMobil India; Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, Director (Exploration), ONGC; and Shri Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (Photo: ONGC)

Indian oil explorer and producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp said on Wednesday it signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with global petroleum giant ExxonMobil Corp for deepwater exploration in the country's East and West coasts.

The two oil explorers would focus on the Krishna Godavari and Cauvery basins in the eastern offshore and the Kutch-Mumbai region in the western offshore, ONGC said in a release.

India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, ships in over 85% of its oil needs from overseas. The country wants to quickly monetize its oil and gas resources to reduce its reliance on costly imports.

ONGC's head of exploration Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said his company is looking for a "long-lasting partnership with Exxon".

"Through the discovery route, ONGC hopes to move to development wherein the inherent strength of ExxonMobil would be beneficial for efficient fast-track monetization," he said.

Exxon has been looking to buy a stake in local deep water fields of ONGC for some time.

India's crude oil production fell 1.6% to about 600,000 barrels per day (2.44 million tonnes) in June, dipping over 4% versus the previous month.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nandan Mandayam; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Deepwater Drilling Industry News Asia


Trending Offshore News

Prelude FLNG - Credit: CapTom/MarineTraffic.com

Shell's Giant Prelude FLNG Unit to Remain Shut for Longer...
Offshore
Pecan development concept, as previously planned - Credit: Aker Energy

Aker Energy Postpones Ghana Offshore Oil Field Plan amid...
Energy

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

ONGC Inks Deal with ExxonMobil for Deepwater Exploration in India

ONGC Inks Deal with ExxonMobil for Deepwater Exploration in India

US Advances Plans for Offshore Wind in Maine

US Advances Plans for Offshore Wind in Maine

Pemex and Union Agree to 4% Salary Increase

Pemex and Union Agree to 4% Salary Increase

Navigating a Minefield: Why UXO Could Hamper the UK’s Offshore Wind Ambitions

Navigating a Minefield: Why UXO Could Hamper the UK’s Offshore Wind Ambitions

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine