Ashtead Technology Signs Rental Agreement with RTS

UK-based subsea rental equipment and solutions firm Ashtead Technology has signed a rental agreement with Norway-based RTS, a provider of electronic engineering equipment for the underwater industry.

Under the deal, Ashtead Technology will have access to the RTS-owned equipment fleet. In addition, Ashtead Technology has purchased an initial ten Gen 5 multiplexer systems, which will have the capability to upgrade to Gen 6 specification.

"The Gen 5 is one of the most versatile survey multiplexer systems in the market offering accurate, flexible and robust subsea data transfer combined with user-friendly interfacing and 850W of power capacity subsea. The systems come in innovative titanium subsea housing, ideal for challenging marine environments," Ashtead Technology said.



