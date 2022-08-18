Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ashtead Technology Signs Rental Agreement with RTS

August 18, 2022

Credit: Ashtead Technology
Credit: Ashtead Technology

UK-based subsea rental equipment and solutions firm Ashtead Technology has signed a rental agreement with Norway-based RTS, a provider of electronic engineering equipment for the underwater industry.

Under the deal, Ashtead Technology will have access to the RTS-owned equipment fleet. In addition, Ashtead Technology has purchased an initial ten Gen 5 multiplexer systems, which will have the capability to upgrade to Gen 6 specification.

"The Gen 5 is one of the most versatile survey multiplexer systems in the market offering accurate, flexible and robust subsea data transfer combined with user-friendly interfacing and 850W of power capacity subsea. The systems come in innovative titanium subsea housing, ideal for challenging marine environments," Ashtead Technology said.


Technology Energy Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Carnarvon Energy

No Dorado FID in 2022, Carnarvon Energy Says
Engineering
©Magseis Fairfield

Magseis Fairfield Wins OBN Survey Work with ExxonMobil in...
Offshore Energy

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Researchers Study Offshore Control Systems for Remote Ops

Researchers Study Offshore Control Systems for Remote Ops

Crowley Names Karl SVP and GM of Wind Services

Crowley Names Karl SVP and GM of Wind Services

Next US Energy Boom Could Be Wind Power in the Gulf of Mexico

Next US Energy Boom Could Be Wind Power in the Gulf of Mexico

EMGS Tapped for Marine Mineral Survey

EMGS Tapped for Marine Mineral Survey

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine