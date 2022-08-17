Well-Safe Solutions' P&A Rig Gets Trendsetter Engineering's Trident Intervention System

UK-based offshore well decommissioning firm Well-Safe Solutions has teamed up with Houston-based services company Trendsetter Engineering to equip its Well-Safe Guardian semi-submersible rig with the Trident Intervention System.

"Featuring a compact yet powerful design, the Trident is an effective single-system solution which can be configured for hydraulic intervention, riserless light well intervention, and open water intervention riser operations," Well-Safe Solutions said.

According to Well-Safe, the partnership provides Well-Safe Solutions with exclusive access to the system in the UK for well plug and abandonment (P&A).

The main application for the Trident system will be in open water intervention riser mode, providing secure mechanical access for wireline or coiled tubing operations, Well-Safe Solutions said.

Well-Safe Solutions has three offshore P&A rigs. The Well-Safe Guardian was the first rig in the company's fleet when Well-Safe bought the Ocean Guardian semi-submersible drilling unit from Diamond Offshore in 2019. The company also has a jack-up unit - Well-Safe Protector- bought from Seadrill in 2020, and another semi-sub, the Well-Safe Defender, recently bought from Awilco Drilling.