Semco Maritime, PTSC M&C to Build Substations for Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan

Hai Long Offshore Wind Project has awarded the EPC contract to a consortium consisting of Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C for the two offshore substations for the Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 wind farms offshore Taiwan. The consortium was named a Preferred Supplier back in October 2021.

The Hai Long Offshore Wind Project, consisting of Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 wind farms in the Taiwan Strait around 50 kilometers off the coast, is jointly developed by Northland Power Inc., Yushan Energy Pte. Ltd., and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. with a total installed capacity of 1,044 MW.

After being awarded the Preferred Supplier Agreement in late 2021, the consortium led by Semco Maritime with PTSC M&C and supported by primary sub-contractor ISC Consulting Engineers, now starts the execution of the project by entering the EPC contract with Hai Long Offshore Wind Project.

Following the EPC contract signing, the consortium will proceed with the detailed design, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the two offshore substations, including jackets, which will be fabricated at PTSC M&C’s yard in Vungtau City, Southern Vietnam.

The project is planned for offshore installation in 2024 and completion of commissioning in 2026.



