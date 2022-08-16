Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
PTTEP Restarts Zawtika Gas Flows to Thailand After Pipeline Fixed

August 16, 2022

Thai oil and gas company PTTEP has restarted gas deliveries to Thailand from the Zawitka offshore gas field in Myanmar, following a halt caused by an onshore gas leak earlier this month.

PTTEP had said that there had been a leakage at the Zawtika’s onshore pipeline, resulting in the gas pressure drop. 

To ensure operational safety, PTTEP had isolated the gas pipeline and temporarily suspended gas delivery from the Zawtika Project to Thailand.  

In a statement on Monday, PTTEP said  it had completed the onshore pipeline repairment of the Zawtika Project and resumed the normalcy of gas delivery to Thailand on August 14, 2022. The Zawtika project is located in the Gulf of Moattama in Myanmar.

